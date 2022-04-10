There are 6,611 coronavirus infections in Lombardy today, 10 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Registered 21 dead. New cases were identified on 51,773 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, of which 12.7% were positive.

Since yesterday 21 people have died, for a total of 39,461 in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of patients in intensive care is increasing, today 43, four more than yesterday; on the other hand, the number of hospitalized in ordinary Covid wards is decreasing, today 1,079, 29 less than 24 hours ago.

There are 2,194 new cases in the metropolitan area of ​​Milan. Followed by the province of Brescia with 796 infections, Varese with 609, Monza and Brianza with 591, Bergamo with 455, Como with 349, Mantua with 343, Pavia with 342, Lecco with 286, Cremona with 209, Lodi with 123 and Sondrio with 117 .