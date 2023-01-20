In Lombardy in the last week, from 13 to 19 January, 6,099 Covid cases were recorded according to the regional bulletin, down from 9,246 in the previous week (6-12 January). In the last seven days there have been 102 deaths against 118 in the previous bulletin. The total toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,142 deaths. In the last week monitored, there were 98,958 swabs, for a positivity rate of 6.2%, down from 8.4% the previous week.

In hospitals, according to the regional bulletin updated on January 19, there are 25 Covid hospitalized in intensive care, compared to 27 in the previous week, and hospitalized in the medical area are down, to 442, from 696 in the previous bulletin.