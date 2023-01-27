There were 5,341 Coronavirus infections in the last week, from 20 to 26 January, according to the Covid data of the latest Lombardy bulletin, down from 6,099 in the previous week (13-19 January). In the last 7 days there have been 48 deaths in the Region. The total toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,190 deaths. In the last week monitored, there were 92,655 swabs, for a positivity rate of 5.8%, down from 6.2% the previous week.

In hospitals, according to the regional bulletin updated on January 26, there are 26 Covid hospitalized in intensive care, compared to 25 in the previous week, and hospitalized in the medical area are down, to 340, from 442 in the previous bulletin.