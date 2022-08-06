There are 4,328 coronavirus infections in Lombardy today, 5 August 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are 39 deaths. The new cases were identified on 32,173 swabs performed for a positive percentage that drops to 13.4%.

Intensive care admissions (34, -2) and ordinary wards (1,148 patients, -62) are down. In detail, the new cases by province: Milan 1,088, Bergamo 474, Brescia 666, Como 228, Cremona 203, Lecco 149, Lodi 123, Mantua 261, Monza and Brianza 330, Pavia 271, Sondrio 69 and Varese 362.