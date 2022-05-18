There are 4,325 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 18, 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 11 deaths have been recorded, bringing the total deaths in the Region since the beginning of the pandemic to 40,342. In the last 24 hours 41,588 swabs, including molecular and antigenic swabs, of which 10.3% were positive, were processed. 35 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 2 less than yesterday; while the number of patients in ordinary Covid wards rises by 2 to 914.

There are 1,419 new cases in the metropolitan area of ​​Milan, of which 592 in the city of Milan. The province of Brescia follows with 550, Monza and Brianza with 392, Bergamo with 369, Varese with 313, Como with 275, Pavia with 229, Mantua with 187, Cremona with 154 and Lecco with 145. Double-digit increase in the provinces of Lodi (+96) and Sondrio (+51).