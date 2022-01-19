I am 37,233 new coronavirus infections today, January 19, 2022 in Lombardy, according to the covid-19 data of the last bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday the dead have been 70 in the Region. In the last 24 hours, 227,504 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, for a positivity index of 16.3%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims have been 36,126. There are 3,678 hospitalized in the Region, 26 fewer from yesterday, and 265 in intensive care, 2 fewer from yesterday.

There are 11,228 new Coronavirus positives recorded in the last 24 hours in the province of Milan, of which 4,549 in the city of Milan. According to the data released by the Lombardy Region, there are 3,081 in Bergamo, 5,876 in Brescia, 1,895 in Como, 1,363 in Cremona, 1,263 in Lecco, 891 in Lodi, 1,767 in Mantua, 3,507 in Monza and Brianza, 3,507 in Pavia, 2,104 in Sondrio, 663 in Sondrio. and Varese 2,487.