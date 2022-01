There are 36,858 coronavirus infections in Lombardy today, 9 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the Civil Protection and Ministry of Health bulletin on the region. Another 38 deaths have been recorded, bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 35-403. The current positives are 509.128 (+ 33.136), while the discharged / recovered are 992.666 (+ 3.684).