There were 35,239 new Coronavirus infections in the last week, from 2 to 8 December 2022 in Lombardy, according to the Covid-19 data of the latest regional bulletin. In the last 7 days there have been 222 victims. In one week, 215,008 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, were processed, for a positivity rate of 16.4%, down from 17.6% in the previous bulletin. In hospitals there are 33 hospitalized in intensive care, 7 more than the previous bulletin, and 1,458 in the medical area, still 7 more.