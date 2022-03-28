There are 2,718 new Covid positives recorded in Lombardy in the last 24 hours and 8 deaths, thus bringing the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,197. This was announced by the Lombardy Region. Compared to 23,496 swabs carried out, the positive / test ratio is 11.5%. Intensive care admissions are up: 47 (+3) and non-intensive care admissions: 967 (+39).

There are 1,037 new Covid positives recorded in the province of Milan, of which 568 in the city of Milan. This was announced by the Lombardy Region. As for the other provinces of Lombardy, 148 new cases are recorded in Bergamo, in Brescia 396, in Como 146, in Cremona 65, in Lecco 68, in Lodi 22, in Mantua 102, in Monza 229, in Pavia 157, in Sondrio 15 and in Varese 210.