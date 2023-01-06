There were 16,033 new Coronavirus infections in Lombardy in the last week, from 30 December 2022 to 5 January 2023. An increase slightly down on the 16,236 in the previous week. On the other hand, the deaths are growing, which in the last 7 days have been 234 (199 between 23 and 29 December), for a total of 44,922 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last week monitored, there were 121,970 swabs, for a positivity rate of 13.14%, stable compared to 13.0 the previous week.

Hospitalized patients are falling: in intensive care – reports the regional bulletin updated on January 5 – there are 29, 6 fewer than a week ago; in the medical area 1,000, with a drop of 165 patients.