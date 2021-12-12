512 coronavirus infections were detected in Liguria today, 12 December, compared to 4,604 molecular swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, to which are added another 8,372 rapid antigenic swabs. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. Five deaths. There are 301 hospitalized (seven more than yesterday) of which 27 in intensive care (one less than yesterday), of which 21 unvaccinated and 6 vaccinated (with comorbidities and / or hospitalized for covid-related diseases). On the other hand, there are 6,272 people in home isolation, 41 fewer than yesterday.