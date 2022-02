I am 5,062 new Coronavirus infections today, January 31, 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. In the last 48 hours, 31 deaths have been recorded, of which 20 occurred in recent days. Since yesterday, 42,979 swabs, including molecular and antigenic swabs have been processed. The intensive care units employed are 89, while the hospitalized are 1,391.