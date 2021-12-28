I am 1,146 new Coronavirus infections today, Tuesday 28 December 2021, in Liguria according to Covid-19 data from the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 12 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 6,807 molecular swabs and 17,910 rapid antigenic swabs were processed. There are 549 hospitalized patients, 4 more since yesterday, and 41 intensive care units occupied, one more since yesterday. There are currently 14. 184 positives in the Region.

Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Genoa at 648, Imperia at 174, La Spezia at 186 and Savona at 118.