Covid in Lazio, today “from the latest surveys the Rt parameter is confirmed at 0.83, down compared to the previous figure, and an incidence of 58 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, also decreasing. The vaccination campaign continues, in Lazio reaching the share of 4 million citizens who have completed the vaccination process, equal to over 77% of the population over the age of 12 “. The Crisis Unit of the Lazio Region underlines this in a note.