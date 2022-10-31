The Covid Crisis Unit of the Lazio Region considers it “appropriate maintain the use of masks in hospitals and RSAs at least for the entire period of the classic seasonal flu that will overlap with Covid “. Therefore, announces the Department of Health,” a determination will be issued to confirm the use of masks to the structures and the organizational methods whose responsibilities are in charge to the health directorates “.

“This determination of a technical nature serves above all to protect the elderly and the frail“, says the councilor for health of Lazio and head of the regional Covid crisis unit, Alessio D’Amato.