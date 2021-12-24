Covid infections on the rise in Lazio. “Today there are 3,475 infections“says the councilor for health of the Region Alessio D’Amato.” This shouldn’t scare us, are the effects of the Omicron variant, against which we have to rush quickly with the vaccination“. The invitation to” those who have not yet booked “for the vaccine is” to do so, since the risk of severe complications in the unvaccinated is very high“.

“In Lazio 1.7 million booster doses, equal to 36% of adults, have been exceeded. Vaccination in the 5-11 age group is also going well, where 23 thousand administrations have been exceeded and I address an invitation to families to use these holidays by having their children vaccinated for a safer return to school “, he remarks.

It is also active “the toll-free number 800.118.800 for telephone triage for the administration of monoclonal antibodies, the other weapon at our disposal “.