There are 972 new Coronavirus infections today, December 19, 2022 in Lazio, according to the Covid-19 data of the latest regional bulletin. There have been 6 deaths since yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,578 molecular and 6,057 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 12.7%. There are 785 hospitalized, 18 fewer than yesterday, 30 intensive care units are occupied and 2,860 recovered since yesterday. The cases in the city of Rome are at 590.

In detail, these are the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 195 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 2: there are 204 new cases. Asl Roma 3: there are 191 new cases. Asl Roma 4: there are 60 new cases. Asl Roma 5: there are 69 new cases. Asl Roma 6: there are 88 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 165 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 25 new cases. Asl of Latina: there are 94 new cases. Asl of Rieti: there are 26 new cases and 1 death. Asl of Viterbo: there are 20 new cases and 3 deaths.