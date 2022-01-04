There are 9,377 coronavirus infections in Lazio today, 4 January 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 16 other deaths recorded. In Rome, another 3,626 cases were reported.

“Today in Lazio out of a total of 112,373 swabs, there are 9,377 new positive cases (+3,763), deaths are 16 (+1), 1,282 hospitalized (+83), 163 intensive care (+5) and +1,505 the recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 8.3%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,626 “, says the councilor for health of the Lazio Region Alessio D’Amato in a note.

In detail in the ASL Roma 1 the cases recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,676 and 1 death. Six are the dead in the ASL Roma 2 where there are 1,511 new infections. In the ASL Roma 3 the new positives are 439 and no deaths. On the other hand, one death is recorded in the Rome 4 Asl where the infections are 514. In the Rome 5 Asl there are 1,089 new cases and 2 deaths. In the ASL Roma 6 there are 941 new cases and 2 deaths. In the provinces there are 3,207 new cases of which 1,127 in the Asl of Frosinone where there are also 3 deaths; no deaths and 1,027 infections in the ASL of Latina. In the ASL of Rieti there are 419 new cases and no deaths, while in the ASL of Viterbo there are 634 new cases and 1 death.