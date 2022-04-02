I’m 9,115 new Coronavirus infections today, April 2, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 4 deaths have been recorded.

In the last 24 hours, 10,069 molecular swabs and 50,149 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 15.1%. There are 1,193 hospitalized patients, 9 fewer since yesterday, while 76 intensive care units are occupied, one less since yesterday. In one day, 6,648 were healed. The cases in Rome city are at 4,065.

These, in detail, are the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 1,706 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 1,327 new cases; Asl Roma 3: there are 1,032 new cases; Asl Roma 4: 369 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 5: there are 1,281 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 6: there are 909 new cases.

In the provinces there are 2,491 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 1,013 new cases and 1 death; ASL of Latina: there are 970 new cases; Asl di Rieti: there are 211 new cases; Asl di Viterbo: there are 297 new cases.