There are 888 new infections registered today, January 18, 2023, in Lazio on 2,367 molecular swabs and 8,509 antigenic swabs, for a total of 10,876 swabs. This was reported by the regional bulletin. There are 4 deaths (-3), 618 hospitalized (-20), 28 intensive care (stable) and +1,516 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 8.1%. The cases in the city of Rome are at 496.

In detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 189 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 163 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 144 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 40 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 5: there are 81 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 92 new cases and 0 deaths.

In the provinces there are 179 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 70 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Latina: there are 75 new cases and 1 death; Asl of Rieti: there are 22 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Viterbo: there are 12 new cases and 2 deaths.