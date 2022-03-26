I’m 8,445 new coronavirus infections today, March 26, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data from the latest regional bulletin. There have been 12 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 10,423 molecular swabs and 47,473 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 14.5%. There were 1,120 hospitalized, 10 more since yesterday, 70 intensive care units occupied and 5,138 recovered. The cases in Rome city are at 4,268.

There are 115,474 people currently positive to Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 1,120 are hospitalized, 70 in intensive care and 114,284 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,114,135 healed and 10,729 died out of a total of 1,245,476 cases examined.

THE DATA OF THE DISTRICTS AND THE PROVINCE

This is the situation in detail. Asl Roma 1: 1,724 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 2: there are 1,463 new cases and 5 deaths. Asl Roma 3: there are 1,081 new cases. Asl Roma 4: there are 276 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 5: there are 605 new cases and 3 deaths. Asl Roma 6: there are 866 new cases.

In the provinces there have been 2,430 new cases in the last 24 hours. Asl di Frosinone: there are 755 new cases. ASL of Latina: there are 1,032 new cases. Asl di Rieti: 230 new cases and 1 death. Asl di Viterbo: there are 413 new cases and 1 death.