There are 836 new Coronavirus infections today, January 9, 2023 in Lazio, according to the Covid-19 data of the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday, 7 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 1,669 molecular and 5,343 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 11.9%. There were 733 hospitalized, 28 more than yesterday, 30 intensive care units were occupied, one more than yesterday, and 3,592 recovered in the last 24 hours. The cases in the city of Rome are at an altitude of 500.

In detail, the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours in the region. Asl Roma 1: there are 176 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 170 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 154 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 4: there are 51 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 40 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 63 new cases.

In the provinces there are 182 new cases: Asl of Frosinone: there are 22 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Latina: there are 114 new cases and 1 death; Asl of Rieti: there are 32 new cases; Asl of Viterbo: there are 14 new cases and 1 death.

41,078 people in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 2,288,800 people have recovered and 12,596 have died in the Region.