There are 708 new Coronavirus infections today 27 January 2023 in Lazio, according to the Covid data of the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday there have been 2 deaths in the Region. In the last 24 hours, 1,662 molecular and 6,120 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 9%. There were 532 hospitalized, 5 less than yesterday, there are 22 occupied intensive care units and 1,129 recovered since yesterday. The cases in the city of Rome are at 433.

There is a further decrease in the total number of cases on a weekly basis, -30%. The incidence drops to 98 per 100,000 inhabitants, the Rt value is stable at 0.81.

In detail, this is the situation in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 154 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 2: there are 189 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 3: there are 90 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 4: there are 29 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 5: there are 42 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 6: there are 85 new cases. In the provinces there are 119 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 35 new cases. Asl of Latina: there are 64 new cases. Asl of Rieti: there are 6 new cases. Asl of Viterbo: there are 14 new cases.