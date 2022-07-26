There are 6,892 new infections from Coronavirus today, July 26, 2022 in Lazio, according to the covid-19 data of the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 10 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 5,453 molecular swabs and 35,894 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 16.6%. There are 1,121 hospitalized, 5 fewer since yesterday, 74 intensive care units occupied, one fewer than yesterday, and 8,693 healed in the last 24 hours. The cases in Rome city are at 3,032.

In detail: in the ASL Roma 1 there are 1,005 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours; in the ASL Roma 2 there are 1,036 new cases and 2 deaths; ASL Roma 3 records 991 new cases and 1 death; in ASL Roma 4 there are 328 new cases; in the ASL Roma 5 there are 579 new cases; in the ASL Roma 6 there are 476 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 2,477 new cases: in the Asl of Frosinone 825 cases and 2 deaths; in the ASL of Latina 1,079 new cases and 1 death; in the Asl of Rieti 235 new cases and in the Asl of Viterbo there are 338 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.