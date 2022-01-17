I am 6,447 new coronavirus infections in Lazio according to today’s bulletin, January 17. There are also 17 other deaths. The new cases in Rome city they are at an altitude of 3,733. There are 1,789 hospitalized (+41), 204 intensive care (which remain stable) and +5,102 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 12.2%. There are 3 thousand fewer cases compared to the previous Monday, the most significant reduction in recent weeks. In the meantime, the 2.8 million booster doses carried out have been exceeded, 55% of the population over 12 years old has been reached. The total administrations are 11.9 million Yesterday almost 52 thousand vaccine administrations were carried out, 80% more than the commissioner’s target.

“Today in Lazio, come on 14,756 molecular swabs and 37,780 antigenic swabs for a total of 52,536 swabs, 6,447 new positive cases were recorded (-6,547); 17 deaths (+11), 1,789 hospitalized (+41), 204 intensive care (stable data) and +5,102 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 12.2%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,733. There are 3 thousand fewer cases compared to the previous Monday: it is the most significant reduction in recent weeks “. This was reported by the councilor for health, Alessio D’Amato, in the bulletin released at the end of the videoconference of the Covid-19 regional task force with general managers of ASL and hospitals, university polyclinics and the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital.

These in detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 1,932 new cases and 4 deaths; Asl Roma 2: 1,575 new cases and 6 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 226 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 229 new cases and 1 death; ASL Roma 5: 669 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 627 new cases and 3 deaths.

In the provinces there are 1,189 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: 317 new cases and 1 death; ASL of Latina: there are 516 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Rieti: 153 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: 203 new cases and 2 deaths.