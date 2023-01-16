There are 621 new Coronavirus infections today, January 16, 2023 in Lazio, according to the Covid-19 data of the latest regional bulletin. There have been 6 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 1,383 molecular and 4,872 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 9.9%. There were 649 hospitalized, one more than yesterday, 29 intensive care units were occupied, one more than yesterday, and 2,108 recovered in the last 24 hours. The cases in the city of Rome are at 349.

In detail: in Asl Roma 1 there are 152 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; in Asl Roma 2 there are 122 new cases and 2 deaths; in Asl Roma 3 there are 75 new cases and 1 death; in Asl Roma 4 there are 10 new cases and 0 deaths; in Asl Roma 5 there are 50 new cases and 0 deaths; in Asl Roma 6 there are 72 new cases and 0 deaths.

In the provinces there are 140 new cases: in the ASL of Frosinone there are 46 new cases and 0 deaths; in the Asl of Latina there are 71 new cases and 0 deaths; in the Asl of Rieti there are 12 new cases and 0 deaths and in the Asl of Viterbo there are 11 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are 34,547 people currently positive for Covid-19 in Lazio, of whom 649 are hospitalized, 29 in intensive care and 33,869 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 2,303,986 people have recovered, 12,635 have died, out of a total of 2,351,168 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.