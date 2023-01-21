There are 618 new Coronavirus infections today, January 21, 2023 in Lazio, according to the Covid data of the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday there have been 4 deaths in the Region.

In the last 24 hours, 1,784 molecular and 6,022 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 7.9%. The cases in the city of Rome are at an altitude of 311. There are 583 hospitalized, 19 fewer than yesterday, 29 intensive care units are occupied. Since yesterday there have been 2,098 healed.

In detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 98 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 129 new cases; Asl Roma 3: there are 84 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 4: there are 54 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 35 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 61 new cases.

In the provinces there are 157 new cases: Asl of Frosinone: there are 53 new cases; Asl of Latina: there are 70 new cases; Asl of Rieti: there are 22 new cases; Asl of Viterbo: there are 12 new cases.