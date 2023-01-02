There are 583 new Coronavirus infections today, January 2, 2023 in Lazio, according to the Covid-19 data of the latest regional bulletin. There have been 12 deaths since yesterday. In Lazio, 1,643 molecular and 4,721 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 9.16%. There are 691 hospitalized people, 24 intensive care units occupied like yesterday and 2,235 recovered in the last 24 hours. The cases in the city of Rome are at an altitude of 331.

In detail the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours in the regional health authorities. Asl Roma 1: there are 117 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 97 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 117 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 39 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 5: there are 78 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 28 new cases and 2 deaths. In the provinces there are 107 new cases: Asl of Frosinone: there are 22 new cases; Asl of Latina: there are 43 new cases; Asl of Rieti: there are 23 new cases; Asl of Viterbo: there are 19 new cases and 2 deaths.

There are 45,282 people currently positive for Covid-19 in Lazio, while those in home isolation are 44,567. Since the beginning of the epidemic there have been 2,273,630 healed and 12,560 dead in the Region.