I am 5,614 new Coronavirus infections today, Monday 3 January 2022, in Lazio according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. They have been there since yesterday 15 dead. In the last 24 hours, 16,065 molecular and 27,837 antigenic agents were processed with a positivity rate of 12.7%. There are 1,199 hospitalized patients, 26 more since yesterday and 158 intensive care units occupied, 6 more in the last 24 hours. Since yesterday, 1,234 people have been healed. The cases in Rome city are at 2,961.

In detail, in the ASL Roma 1 there are 940 new cases and 3 deaths registered in the last 24 hours. While in the ASL Roma 2 there are 1,432 infections and 2 deaths. A death in the Asl Roma 3 where the new positives are 589. The infections are 431 in the Asl Roma 4 where there are 2 deaths. In the ASL Roma 5 the new cases are 660 and 1 death. A death also in the ASL Roma 6 with 693 new infected.

In the provinces there are 869 new cases of which 227 in the Asl of Frosinone where there are also 2 deaths; 208 in the ASL of Latina where the deaths are 3; 230 cases in the ASL of Rieti and 204 in that of Viterbo, both without deaths.