There are 5,053 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 3, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 11 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 8,830 molecular swabs and 44,539 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 9.4%,

There are 1,145 hospitalized, 5 more since yesterday, 58 people in intensive care, one less since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 4,050 people have healed. The cases in Rome city are at 2,543.

In particular, in the Asl Roma 1 there are 852 new cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours. In the ASL Roma 2 there are 936 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL Roma 3 there are 755 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL Roma 4 there are 213 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL Roma 5 there are 523 new cases and 1 death. In Rome 6 there are 499 new cases and 1 death

In the provinces there are 1,275 new cases. In the Asl di Frosinone there are 388 new cases and 2 deaths. In the ASL of Latina there are 458 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL of Rieti there are 185 new cases and 1 death. In the ASL of Viterbo there are 244 new cases and 2 deaths.