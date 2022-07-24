There are 4,777 new infections from Coronavirus today, July 24, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 3 deaths (-4), 1,091 hospitalized (-4), 71 intensive care (-2) and +5,233 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 17.3%. The cases in Rome city are 2,265.

In detail, in the ASL Roma 1 there are 766 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; in the ASL Roma 2 there are 729 new cases; in the ASL Roma 3 there are 770 infections; in the ASL Roma 4 191 the new positives; in the Asl Roma 5 there are 380 and in the Asl Roma 6 there are 435 new cases.

In the provinces there are 1,506 new cases. In the Asl of Frosinone there are 543, in the Asl of Latina 569. There is also one death as well as in the Asl of Rieti where the infected are 171. No deaths in the Asl of Viterbo where the new cases are 223.