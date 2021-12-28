I am 4,288 new coronavirus infections today, Tuesday 28 December 2021, in Lazio according to the covid-19 data of the last bulletin of the Region. There have been 19 deaths since yesterday. In Rome 2,114 new cases in one day. In the last 24 hours, 23,838 molecular swabs and 66,119 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 4.8%. There are 1,025 hospitalized, while the intensive care units employed are stable at 135.

In detail, the cases and infections in the last 24 hours in the health agencies of Lazio. Asl Roma 1: 1,067 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 828 new cases and 5 deaths; ASL Roma 3: 219 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 277 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 5: 218 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 6: 335 new cases and 1 death. In the provinces there are 1,344 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: 484 new cases and 1 death; ASL of Latina: there are 410 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Rieti: 202 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Viterbo: there are 248 new cases.