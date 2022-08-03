There are 4,047 new coronavirus infections today 3 August in Lazio, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 22 deaths. “Today in Lazio, out of 4,047 molecular swabs and 16,536 antigenic swabs for a total of 20,583 swabs, 4,047 new positive cases are recorded (-961); there are 22 deaths (+4), 1,029 hospitalized (-47), 61 intensive care (stable) and +10,823 healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 19.6%. Cases in Rome city are 1,778 “, underlines the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

In detail, the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 813 new cases and 4 deaths; Asl Roma 2: 470 new cases and 9 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 495 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 4: 136 new cases and 0 deaths; ASL Roma 5: 315 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 387 new cases and 3 deaths.

In the provinces there are 1,431 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 412 new cases and 1 death; ASL of Latina: there are 685 new cases and 1 deaths; Asl di Rieti: 167 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: 167 new cases and 1 death.