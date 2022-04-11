There are 3,780 coronavirus infections and the 15 deaths registered today, April 11, in Lazio according to the bulletin with the Covid data of the region .. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 2,216. Specifically, “out of 7,076 molecular swabs and 18,752 antigenic swabs for a total of 25,828 swabs, 3,780 new positive cases are recorded (-2,635), 15 deaths (+10), 1,199 hospitalized (+54), 68 intensive care (=) and +5,460 the cured. The ratio between positives and swabs is 14.6% “.

In detail: the ASL Roma 1 records 801 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; in Asl Roma 2 there are 563 new cases and 1 death; in the ASL Roma 3 there are 852 new cases and 2 deaths; in ASL Roma 4 there are 118 new cases and 2 deaths; in the ASL Roma 5 there are 387 new cases and 0 deaths; in the ASL Roma 6 there are 321 new cases and 2 deaths.

In the provinces there are 738 new cases: in the Asl of Frosinone there are 192 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours; in the ASL of Latina 289 new cases and 1 death; in the Asl of Rieti there are 134 new cases and 2 deaths and in the Asl of Viterbo 123 new cases and 4 deaths.