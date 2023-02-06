There are 369 new Coronavirus infections today, February 6, 2023 in Lazio, according to the Covid data of the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday, 5 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 6,598 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, have been processed, with a positivity rate of 5.5%. There are 540 hospitalized, 31 more since yesterday, 20 intensive care units occupied and 853 recovered since yesterday. The cases in the city of Rome are at 232.

In detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 94 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 2: there are 84 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 54 new cases; Asl Roma 4: there are 24 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 25 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 36 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 52 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 22 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Latina: there are 24 new cases; Asl of Rieti: there are 2 new cases; Asl of Viterbo: there are 4 new cases and 1 death.