I am 3,475 new coronavirus infections today, Friday 24 December 2021, according to Covid-19 data in the latest regional bulletin. 11 people have died since yesterday. In Rome there have been almost 2 thousand new cases, the number stands at 1,956. In the last 24 hours, 29,662 molecular swabs and 50,209 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 4.3%. The hospitalized are 921, 4 more than yesterday, while the intensive care units employed are 126, also in this case 4 more than yesterday. 1,120 people have been healed since yesterday.

This is the situation in detail. Asl Roma 1: 909 new cases and one death in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 2: there are 937 new cases. Asl Roma 3: there are 110 new cases and 2 deaths since yesterday. Asl Roma 4: 210 new cases and 3 deaths. Asl Roma 5: 240 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 6: 343 new cases and one death in the last 24 hours.

In the provinces there are 726 new cases, of which 258 and one death in Frosinone, 213 new cases and 2 deaths in Latina, 102 new cases in Rieti and 153 in Viterbo.

BAND VACCINES 16-17 YEARS AND FRAGILE 12-15 YEARS

The “reservations for the Covid vaccine in the 16-17 years and the frail 12-15 years”, announces the regional councilor for Health D’Amato, “will start from midnight on Monday 27 December”.

MONOCLONAL

“We asked the commissioner and the ministry to increase the supplies of monoclonal antibodies to meet all requests.”