There are 3,233 new infections from Coronavirus today, 14 October 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 5 deaths have been recorded.

In the last 24 hours, 2,295 molecular swabs and 17,814 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 16%. The hospitalized were 517, one less than yesterday, while the intensive care units employed are 40, two more than yesterday. Since yesterday, 2,822 have been healed. The cases in Rome city are at 1,582.

In detail, the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours in regional health companies. Asl Roma 1: 561 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 570 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 451 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 4: there are 177 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 259 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 284 new cases.

In the provinces there are 931 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: 295 new cases and 0 deaths; ASL of Latina: there are 317 new cases; Asl di Rieti: there are 117 new cases; Asl di Viterbo: 202 new cases.

There are 56,826 people currently positive to Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 517 are hospitalized, 38 in intensive care and 56,269 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 2,050,108 healed, 12,141 dead, out of a total of 2,119,075 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.