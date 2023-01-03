There are 3,086 new Coronavirus infections today, January 3, 2022 in Lazio, according to the Covid-19 data in the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday, 8 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 2,234 molecular and 13,713 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 19.3%. There are 694 hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday, 23 intensive care units are occupied, one less than yesterday and 2,460 recovered in the last 24 hours. The cases in the city of Rome are at 1,580.

In detail, these are the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 557 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl Roma 2: there are 608 new cases. Asl Roma 3: there are 415 new cases. Asl Roma 4: there are 139 new cases. Asl Roma 5: there are 297 new cases. Asl Roma 6: there are 266 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 804 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 233 new cases and 1 death. Asl of Latina: there are 389 new cases and 1 death. Asl of Rieti: there are 75 new cases. Asl of Viterbo: there are 107 new cases and 3 deaths.