There are 3,070 new Coronavirus infections today, December 10, 2022 in Lazio, according to the Covid-19 data of the latest regional bulletin. There have been 9 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 3,282 molecular and 14,245 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 17.5%. There are 800 hospitalized, 25 onwards since yesterday, 26 intensive care units are occupied, one less than yesterday, and 2,556 recovered. The cases in the city of Rome are at 1,434.

In detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 509 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 2: there are 557 new cases; Asl Roma 3: there are 368 new cases; Asl Roma 4: there are 104 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 5: there are 245 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 335 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 952 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 283 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Latina: there are 456 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl of Rieti: there are 130 new cases and 1 death; Asl of Viterbo: there are 83 new cases and 1 death.