I am 3,006 new coronavirus infections today, Thursday 23 December 2021, in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. They have been there since yesterday 15 dead. In Rome 1,510 new cases. In the last 24 hours, 25,539 molecular and 46,472 antigenic agents were processed with a positive rate of 4.1%. There are 917 hospitalized, 9 more since yesterday, 122 intensive care, one less, and 1,056 recovered. Today the “record of positive cases was reached, it was expected and also for this – underlines the regional councilor for Health Alessio D’Amato in the note – the adaptation of the hospital network scenario was prepared”.

In detail, in the Asl Roma 1 infections in the last 24 hours were 775 and 1 death; one death was also registered in the ASL Roma 2 where there are 592 new positives. In the Asl Roma 3 there are 143 cases and two deaths while in the Asl Roma 4 against 175 new infections there are 4 deaths. Two deaths in the ASL Roma 5 where there are 184 new cases. One death in the ASL Roma 6 with 190 more positives. In the provinces there are 947 new cases of which 290 in the Asl of Frosinone where there are also 2 deaths as well as in the Asl of Latina where the new infected are 351. In the Asl of Rieti there are 108 new cases and no deaths. No deaths even in the ASL of Viterbo where the new positives are 198.