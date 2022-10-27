There are 2,981 new coronavirus infections today, 27 October 2022, in Lazio (-298), on 4,023 molecular swabs and 16,313 antigen tests for a total of 20,336 swabs. This was reported by the daily Covid bulletin, which also reports 3 deaths (-2), 618 hospitalized (-11), 32 intensive care (+1) and +5,341 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.6%. The cases in Rome city are at 1,533.

In detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 545 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 2: 593 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 3: 395 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 4: 123 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 5: there are 217 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 6: 280 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 828 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: 264 new cases and 0 deaths; ASL of Latina: there are 328 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Rieti: 93 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: 143 new cases and 1 death.