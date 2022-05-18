I’m 2,883 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 18, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 16 deaths have been recorded. The cases in Rome city are at 1,484. The ratio of positives to swabs is 11.3%.

In detail, the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours in regional health agencies. Asl Roma 1: there are 523 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 497 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 3: there are 464 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 4: there are 212 new cases; ASL Roma 5: 211 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 211 new cases and 11 deaths.

In the provinces there are 765 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: there are 227 new cases; ASL of Latina: there are 365 new cases; Asl di Rieti: there are 93 new cases; Asl di Viterbo: there are 80 new cases.