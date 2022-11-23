There are 2,645 new Coronavirus infections today, November 23, 2022 in Lazio, according to the Covid-19 data in the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday, 8 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 3,242 molecular and 13,942 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 15.3%.

There are 737 hospitalized, 15 fewer than yesterday, 31 intensive care units are occupied like yesterday and 3,418 recovered in the last 24 hours. The cases in the city of Rome are at an altitude of 1,400.

In detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 471 new cases; Asl Roma 2: there are 463 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 466 new cases and 4 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 129 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 173 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 6: there are 264 new cases.

In the provinces there are 679 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 218 new cases; Asl of Latina: there are 319 new cases and 1 death; Asl of Rieti: there are 43 new cases; Asl of Viterbo: there are 99 new cases.