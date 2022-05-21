There are 2,479 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 21, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 7 deaths since yesterday. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,363. In the last 24 hours, 4,967 molecular swabs and 16,956 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 11.3%. There are 745 hospitalized patients, 19 fewer since yesterday, 42 intensive care units as busy as yesterday and 3,017 recovered.

In detail: in the ASL Roma 1 there are 527 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; in ASL Roma 2 there are 422 new cases and 1 death; in ASL Roma 3 there are 414 new cases and 1 death; in the ASL Roma 4 there are 75 new cases; in Asl Roma 5 there are 230 new cases and 1 death and in Asl Roma 6 there are 232 new cases.

In the provinces there are 579 new cases. In particular, in the Asl di Frosinone there are 164 new cases and 2 deaths; in the ASL of Latina 292 the new cases; in the Asl of Rieti there are 45 new cases and 0 deaths and in the Asl of Viterbo 78 new cases and 1 death.