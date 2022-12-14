There are 2,202 new Coronavirus infections today, December 14, 2022 in Lazio, according to the Covid-19 data of the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday, 7 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 1,894 molecular and 12,995 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 14.7%. There are 843 hospitalized, 21 more than yesterday, 29 intensive care units are occupied, 2 more than yesterday and 969 recovered in the last 24 hours. The cases in the city of Rome are at 1,091.

In detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 344 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 2: there are 403 new cases and 4 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 344 new cases; Asl Roma 4: there are 145 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 121 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 6: there are 186 new cases.

In the provinces there are 659 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 158 new cases; Asl of Latina: there are 316 new cases; Asl of Rieti: there are 72 new cases; Asl of Viterbo: there are 113 new cases and 1 death.