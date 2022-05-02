I’m 1,927 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 2, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 12 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 3,676 molecular swabs and 9,676 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 14.4%.

There are 1,140 hospitalized patients, 13 more since yesterday, 59 intensive care units occupied, 3 fewer than yesterday, and 4,307 recovered since yesterday. The cases in Rome city are 1,144.

In detail: the ASL Roma 1 records 489 new cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours; in Asl Roma 2 there are 296 new cases and 1 death; in ASL Roma 3 there are 359 new cases and 2 deaths; in ASL Roma 4 there are 92 new cases and 0 deaths; in ASL Roma 5 there are 120 new cases and 1 death; in the ASL Roma 6 there are 173 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 398 new cases: in the Asl of Frosinone there are 104 new cases and 3 deaths; in the ASL of Latina 93 the new cases; in the Asl of Rieti there are 97 new cases and in the Asl of Viterbo 104 new cases and 1 death.