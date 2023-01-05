There are 1,874 cases of covid 19 registered today 5 January in Lazio according to data from the Region bulletin. There are also 2 new deaths. There were 13,424 swabs processed, 700 hospitalizations (-11), 27 intensive care units (+1) and +280 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 13.9%. The cases in the city of Rome are at 987.

In detail, in Asl Roma 1 there are 308 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours; in Asl Roma 2 there are 386 new cases and 0 deaths; in Asl Roma 3 there are 293 new cases and 0 deaths; in Asl Roma 4 there are 78 new cases and 0 deaths; in Asl Roma 5 there are 139 new cases and 0 deaths; in Asl Roma 6 there are 176 new cases and 0 deaths.

In the provinces there are 494 new cases: in the ASL of Frosinone there are 131 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours; in the Asl of Latina there are 236 new cases and 0 deaths; in the Asl of Rieti there are 48 new cases and 0 deaths and in the Asl of Viterbo there are 79 new cases and 2 deaths.