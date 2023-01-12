There are 1,164 new Coronavirus infections today, January 12, 2023 in Lazio, according to the Covid-19 data in the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday, 4 deaths have been recorded.

In the last 24 hours, 11,823 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, have been processed, with a positivity rate of 9.8%. The cases in the city of Rome are at an altitude of 616. There are 698 hospitalized, 39 fewer than yesterday, 30 intensive care units occupied and 2,484 recovered.

In detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 238 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 251 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 3: there are 127 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 45 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 5: there are 86 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 97 new cases and 0 deaths.

In the provinces there are 320 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 102 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Latina: there are 168 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Rieti: there are 23 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Viterbo: there are 27 new cases and 0 deaths.