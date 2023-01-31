There are 1,114 new Coronavirus infections today, January 31, 2023 in Lazio, according to the Covid data of the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday, 3 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 1,926 molecular and 8,922 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 10.2%. There are 536 hospitalized, 11 more than yesterday, 21 intensive care units are occupied like yesterday and 841 recovered in the last 24 hours. The cases in the city of Rome are at 639.

In detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 199 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 309 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 3: there are 131 new cases; Asl Roma 4: there are 34 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 106 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 104 new cases.

In the provinces there are 231 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 62 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Latina: there are 115 new cases; Asl of Rieti: there are 18 new cases; Asl of Viterbo: there are 36 new cases.

There are 24,294 people currently positive for Covid-19 in Lazio, of whom 536 are hospitalized, 21 in intensive care and 23,737 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 2,325,682 healed, 12,686 dead according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.