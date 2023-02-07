There are 1,052 new Coronavirus infections today, February 7, 2023 in Lazio, according to the Covid-19 data of the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday, 5 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 2,330 molecular swabs and 10,622 antigenic swabs were processed for a total of 12,952 swabs, 1,052 new positive cases were recorded (+683), 5 deaths (stable), 558 hospitalized (+18), 20 intensive care (stable) and +874 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 8.1%. The cases in the city of Rome are at 563.

In detail, the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours in the health authorities of Lazio. Asl Roma 1: there are 195 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 2: there are 234 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 134 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 4: there are 30 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 5: there are 58 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 133 new cases and 0 deaths.

In the provinces there are 268 new cases: Asl of Frosinone: there are 66 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Latina: there are 138 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Rieti: there are 22 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Viterbo: there are 42 new cases and 0 deaths.